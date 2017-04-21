Police concerned for missing 15-year-old

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing 15-year-old Nam Van Nguyen from Ferring.

A police spokesman said: “He had been living there (Ferring) since Monday, April 10 but on Thursday, April 13, between 11am and 3pm he left his home address and has not been seen since.

“Nam is described as Chinese, 5ft 3in, and of slim build with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He has an oriental accent but speaks little English.

“He may be wearing black-and-white Nike tracksuit bottoms or blue/grey jogging trousers, white Nike trainers, a cream hooded jumper with a surfing motif, and a maroon and grey raglan-style long-sleeve top.

“When last seen Nam had additional clothing he was carrying in an H & M brand carrier bag.”

PC Claire Saunders, of the West Sussex missing persons team, said: “We’re concerned about Nam because of his age and limited English. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is okay.”

If you see Nam or know of his whereabouts, please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101, quoting serial 831 of 13/04.

