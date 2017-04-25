Police concerned for missing 45-year-old Worthing woman

Police are very concerned for missing 45-year-old Worthing woman, a spokesperson has said.

Julie Percival was last seen leaving for work at 9am on Tuesday (April 25), the spokesperson said.

Although it seems that she has returned to her home in Woodlea Road, she has not been seen since, said the spokesperson.

It appears that Julie has returned home as her mobile phone is there and post has been opened, according to the spokesperson.

PC Ian Vasey said: “We are very concerned for Julie’s welfare as it is unlike her to not be in touch with her family.

“She is white, 5ft 8ins with long black hair and most often uses public transport.”

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 999 or report online here https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 858 of 25/04.

Police originally gave Julie’s age as 41, but have now confirmed she is 45 years old.

