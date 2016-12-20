Police concerned for missing teenager

Police are concerned about the welfare of a missing teenager from Findon Valley, Worthing.

Stefan Selvage, 15, was last seen on Saturday (December 17) at 7.30pm when he was dropped off at West Worthing railway station for a planned sleepover with a friend who lives nearby, according to police.

Officers said he later made contact with his guardian to say he had travelled to Portsmouth but has not been seen since.

Police say he is described as white, 5ft, slim, with short fair hair, hazel eyes and a pale complexion. He was last seen wearing a green bomber jacket, black hooded jumper, dark tracksuit bottoms and black and white Nike trainers.

Missing persons coordinator Lucie Collier said: “We’re concerned because no one has heard from Stefan for a while now. He’s not in any trouble but we’d just like to make sure he’s okay.”

Anyone seeing Stefan or having information about his current whereabouts is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 1372 of 18/12.

