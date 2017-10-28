Police hunt trio after elderly couple left shaken by aggravated burglary in Worthing

Police are investigating after three men burst in on an elderly couple as they were watching television together at their home.

According to Sussex Police, when the men left, cash and jewellery – the latter of particular sentimental value – were found to have been stolen from the house in Hamilton Close.

The couple, aged in their 70s, were said to be shaken but unhurt.

The intruders were described as white, in their mid-20s, all clean shaven, all with short brown hair and around 5ft 9ins/5ins and 10ins tall.

Police say one had blue eyes and was wearing a baseball cap and grey anorak. A second was also reportedly wearing a baseball cap, bearing an NYC logo, and a dark scarf covering the lower part of his face.

The third man wore a red and yellow mask or scarf over his face and was carrying a large Stanley screwdriver with a yellow and black handle.

Detective Constable Jo Duncan, of Worthing Investigations, said: “Officers searched the area and carried out house-to-house enquiries.

“Although this is thought to have been an isolated incident, additional patrols are continuing.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area after the incident at 8.15pm on Saturday, September 30, or who may have other information of help to detectives, is asked to report details online or to phone 101, quoting serial 1241 of 30/09.

Alternatively you can report details anonymously by visiting the Crimestoppers website or calling the independent charity on 0800 555111.