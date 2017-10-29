Police launch murder investigation after man’s body found in Worthing flat

Police are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a man’s body at a flat in Worthing.

The 58-year-old was found alone at his home in Tarring Road on Friday (October 27), and police say initial enquiries have now led to a murder investigation being launched.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Hayes, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “It is vital that anyone who may have information that could be of help to us comes forward and I would urge them to do so.

“Incidents like this are rare and local people should be reassured we are doing all we can to trace the person or persons responsible.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area between 8am on Tuesday, October 24 and 5.25pm on Friday, October 27, or who may have other information, is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Clyde.

Alternatively visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.