Police search for missing Worthing teen

Police are searching for a missing teenager from Worthing.

According to Sussex Police, 15-year-old Josie Kelsey left her home in the town at about midday on Saturday (July 15) and has not been seen since.

She is described by police as white, about 5ft 5ins, of ‘heavy build’, with shoulder-length brown hair.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie and ripped jeans with hooped earrings.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Josie, who is also known to have links to Portsmouth.

If you’ve seen Josie or have any information about her whereabouts, you can report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 1342 of 15/07.