Adur and Worthing councils confirm weekly bin collections to continue

Adur and Worthing councils say they have committed to weekly residential refuse collections by investing £4.2m in new trucks.

This week, the councils took delivery of the first of 24 new waste trucks, ordered by sole UK manufacturer Dennis Eagle.

The new state-of-the-art Dennis Eagle trucks will be on the road by the beginning of the summer. The investment of £4.2m was unanimously agreed by councillors in November, 2015.

The trucks will replace the current fleet that is ten years old, which will now be offered up for public auction.

Councillor Clive Roberts, executive member for environment for Worthing Borough Council said: “This new fleet will deliver a green, more efficient and cost effective residential collection service across both districts, but more importantly it will facilitate the councils promise of weekly residential collection services for our residents.”

Councillor Emma Evans, executive member for environment for Adur District Council, said: “The residents of Adur are extremely proud of its beautiful environment and work hard to maintain and protect it. So I am delighted that I have played a part in helping to deliver this new fleet and safeguarding our district.”