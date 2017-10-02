Adur councillor shortlisted for national award

Emma Evans, an Adur district councillor known for her hard work in the community, has been shortlisted for a national award.

She is one of six finalists in the Community Champion category for the 2017 C’llr Achievement Awards, the only national ceremony to celebrate the important work of councillors from across England and Wales.

Winners will be selected by judges and the results announced on Tuesday, November 7.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit (LGiU), said: “Councils play a crucial role keeping our communities connected, and safe. Despite ever tightening budgets, they ensure that essential services are delivered on the ground, day after day. But this exemplary work of local government often goes unrecognised.

“It is for this reason that we are proud to unveil the shortlist for our eighth annual C’llr Achievement Awards, celebrating the extraordinary achievements of councillors across England and Wales. The exceptional nominations we received this year remind us of the instrumental role that councillors play in our daily lives, making our communities places where we all want to live.

“We are proud to honour the achievements of those shortlisted and look forward to showcasing the winners at the awards ceremony in London in November.”

More than 200 nominations, a record number for the awards, were received across England and Wales.