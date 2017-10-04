Backing for key homes blueprint

A blueprint outlining Adur’s housing and economic future has received the backing of a government inspector.

The Adur Local Plan sets out the district council’s vision for development up until 2032, with at least 3,718 homes and a minimum of 41,000 square metres of commercial space planned.

The plan allocates housing on two greenfield sites – west of Sompting and New Monks Farm, Lancing – but the council said areas it had sought to preserve had not been added in following a series of public hearings in February.

Councillor Brian Boggis, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This has been a long time in the making so I’m pleased that we have received the backing of the national inspector.

“Adur is a unique and very special place made up of a number of very distinct communities. This plan will protect that and make sure that we preserve those identities.

“But it also gives us a strong base in which to move forward in providing the homes and workplaces of tomorrow while protecting our environment for generations to come.”

Inspector David Hogger informed officials he was happy with the plan, the council reported. He said the ‘council’s approach is justified’ due to significant constraints on housebuilding – but the plan would need to be reviewed within five years.

The council had sought to preserve a green gap between Lancing and Shoreham, with sites like New Salts Farm, near the Saltings roundabout, not thought suitable for housing.

The 3,718 homes planned is around 55 per cent of the government-assessed housing requirement.

Showing it cannot meet its full requirement is in sharp contrast to other Sussex authorities, with the likes of Arun planning to provide more than its 919-home annual target.