Calls to publish ‘dynamite’ report on Southern crisis

A ‘dynamite’ report into the Southern crisis should be published by Government ministers, one Sussex MP has urged.

Back in September Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced a package of measures to rapidly improve the performance of the rail network run by Govia Thameslink Railway.

Chris Gibb was drafted in to head a new project board, working with the train operator, the Department for Transport and Network Rail, while it was also given £20m to spend on a number of improvements.

Passengers using Southern services have been subjected to almost daily misery even before a full-blown industrial dispute with the unions began in early 2016 and a report has been delivered by Chris Gibb to ministers, according to The Times.

Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, has asked Mr Grayling to publish the report in a written question.

She said: “To ask the Secretary of State for Transport, pursuant to the Answer of 20 January 2017 to Question 60337, if he will make it his policy to publish in full the advice provided to him by Chris Gibb; and if he will make a statement.”

She later tweeted: “I won’t let Govt bury “dynamite” report on #southernfail.”

