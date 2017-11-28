Care home development in spending plans for first time

Long-awaited redevelopment of a derelict former care home has taken a step forward nearly a decade after it closed.

West Sussex County Council-owned Burrscrofte, in Pond Road, Shoreham, closed in 2008.

A vision for the site’s redevelopment, together with the adjoining library and health centre, has long been mooted but a lack of progress has frustrated residents.

Now, the vision has been included in the county council’s spending programme for the first time – subject to the draft document being approved next month.

Adur district councillor for St Mary’s Stephen Chipp said: “It is fantastic news that this long derelict building is earmarked for development by the county council.

“Numerous residents have long complained that this ideal town centre piece of land has sat wasting away.”

Rejuvenation of the sites would provide a new library, health centre and community facilities, together with housing and retail space.

The project would be funded using money from a government scheme.

County council documents said: “The county council has secured government investment and partnership engagement in a programme of works called the One Public Estate.

“The programme aims to: improve service delivery through co-location and integration of services, rationalise the public estate, generate revenue savings and reductions in running costs, release land for new housing, jobs and economic growth, and secure capital receipts from the disposal of surplus land and assets.

“A capital allocation of £50m is proposed to deliver a wide range of projects.”

Closure of the care home was announced in June, 2008, after the county council said it was ‘increasingly unsuitable’ for people’s needs.

Squatters were told to leave in January, 2016, after the council secured a court order against them.