Council chief’s secondment to reduce role to three days

Council chief Alex Bailey will reduce his role to three days a week if councillors rubber stamp an 18-month secondment next week.

The Adur and Worthing councils chief is poised to become ‘director of innovation and infrastructure’ at Coastal West Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group, in addition to his council duties.

Mr Bailey’s £117,311-a-year council salary will be reduced to £70,386 – but Mr Bailey stands to receive a slight overall boost, with the CCG offering an annual wage of £56,000.

The secondment will be financed by the CCG, while a report to councillors said the councils would save more than £60,000 on his budgeted salary cost, including pension contributions.

Explaining the reason for the secondment, a report to Tuesday’s joint senior staff committee read: “This development would support the goals outlined around our social platform, enabling the Councils to take a significant roles in the reshaping of place based health services and promoting the good physical and mental health of our communities.”

The council already works closely with the CCG and other health partners. Head of wellbeing Tina Favier is currently seconded to the CCG.

Mr Bailey’s secondment would provide ‘additional leadership capacity’, the report said.

His roles would include overseeing property developments, including joint schemes for Worthing Town Hall car park and Pond Road, Shoreham.

The secondment will commence, if approved by councillors, on November 3. Mr Bailey would resume normal full-time employment at the councils on May 1, 2019.