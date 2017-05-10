Councillor selected by Lib Dems to be Worthing West election candidate

A Worthing borough councillor has been selected as the Lib Dems’ candidate for Worthing West.

Hazel Thorpe, who represents the Tarring ward, also stood as a parliamentary candidate in 2010 and 2015, finishing second and then fourth two years ago.

Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley, who has represented Worthing West since 1997, is defending a majority of almost 17,000 votes.

If elected, Mrs Thorpe promised to fight to safeguard health services and education from early years to university and beyond, said she would oppose a ‘Hard Brexit’, and is concerned about he impact leaving the EU could have on the environment and wildlife.

She said: “I am very pleased and honoured that I have been selected to fight the next general election on behalf of the people who want to see a better, stronger economic future for their children and grandchildren.

“I firmly believe that education is the cornerstone to a better life and the current government is holding our young people back because of their devastating cuts.

“Our health and wellbeing is not faring much better either - so we will be fighting for funding for the essentials - our schools and our NHS and our right to have our say on our future via the ballot box or through our MPs.”

She is a former teacher, college governor and community ambassador, and has two rescue cats.

Other candidates standing in Worthing West include Labour’s Rebecca Cooper and UKIP’s Mark Withers.

