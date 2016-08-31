COUNTY NEWS: Disposable barbecue warning after rubbish tip fire

A disposable barbecue may have started a fire that temporarily closed a Sussex rubbish tip last week.

The incident happened last Friday evening (August 26) at the Hop Oast site near Horsham and was thought to have started in a metal container due to a disposable BBQ igniting material on a camping chair.

After using disposable barbecues, residents are being advised to not throw away the charcoal until it is completely cool.

David Barling, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for residents’ Services, said: “Thankfully this fire was contained, disruption to normal services was minimal and on this occasion no-one was hurt.

“This incident serves as a reminder to take care when using disposable BBQs.

“Always make sure the charcoal is completely cool before disposing of it, which might take several hours. It is not worth the risk.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service declared the Horsham Household Waste Recycling Site safe to the public later on Friday evening.

Mr Barling added: “If you have any doubts about safely disposing your barbecue you can speak with a member of staff at your local Household Waste Recycling Site.”

For more information on the safe disposal of barbecues visit www.recycleforwestsusex.org

