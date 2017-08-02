Election for Worthing Borough Council seat tomorrow

Worthing residents will get their first sight of a ballot box since the general election rollercoaster tomorrow in a council by-election.

Voters in Marine Ward in West Worthing will get the chance to make their views heard from 7am tomorrow.

Among the candidates is Rebecca Cooper, who will be hoping to build on her impressive performance as Labour candidate for Worthing West in June’s general election.

Though she failed to oust Tory Peter Bottomley MP, she secured 18,091 – an increase of more than 10,000.

The election was triggered when veteran Conservative councillor Joan Bradley resigned due to ill health in May this year.

Residents and fellow councillors paid tribute to a ‘friendly and forthright’ councillor when it was announced that she died last month.

The candidates for tomorrow’s Marine Ward by-election are:

Antony Brown – Liberal Democrats

Beccy Cooper – Labour Party

Joseph Crouch – The Conservative Party

Caroline Ponto – Green Party

The polling station will be located at St Johns Church Hall, Ripley Road and will be open between 7am and 10pm.