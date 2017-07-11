Inquiry into contaminated blood scandal welcomed by Worthing MP

An inquiry into a contaminated blood scandal affecting patients in the 1970s and 1980s has been welcomed by Worthing West’s MP.

Thousands of NHS patients were given blood products from abroad that were infected with hepatitis C and HIV.

An estimated 7,500 were treated with infected blood products and of that number more than 2,400 are believed to have died since.

Reacting to the news, Worthing West MP Sir Peter Bottomley said: “I respect the privacy of constituents whose lives have been affected by the NHS contaminated blood scandal. We can be grateful that some justice is finally within reach for those whose lives have been altered or shortened by the tragedy.

“There is justified outrage among the British public, particularly regarding the scale of the scandal and the alleged cover-up that followed. These issues will form the basis of the investigation.

“The Labour MP Diana Johnson and I co-chair the All Party Parliamentary Group on Haemophilia and Contaminated Blood. Supporting her, I will continue to work in a cross-party capacity to obtain answers to the urgent questions the public has sought for decades.

“Victims will have the opportunity to work closely with the investigation. Remember them as we move forward.”