Labour ‘best chance’ to defeat Tory grip on Worthing, says party’s first councillor for 41 years

Shock by-election victory which delivered Labour its first Worthing councillor for 41 years can provide the springboard for overthrowing the Conservatives.

That is the view of councillor Beccy Cooper, who believes her party has the ‘best chance’ for political change, without the need for a so-called ‘progressive alliance’ with other opposition parties.

Her victory earlier this month –in the Tory stronghold of Marine ward – came amid the formation of Worthing Progressives, a ‘cross-party political action group’ seeking to unseat the town’s ruling party.

But Dr Cooper said: “I think Labour is strong enough to win seats on its own. We have to do what is best for Worthing as a borough. I am all for working with people but I think we have clearly shown that we are the second party in Worthing and we are the challengers to the Conservatives.”

Dr Cooper stood for election to Parliament in June, polling around 10,000 more votes in Worthing West than Labour managed in 2015. She said campaigners sensed voters were ‘ready for things to change’ during by-election canvassing but said the party was ‘incredibly astonished’ to win.

Increased party visibility due to a rise in members and Worthing’s changing demographic were factors, she believed.

She said the popularity of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had been a factor in her parliamentary campaign but she argued mainly local issues dominated discussion ahead of the by-election.

Dr Cooper’s attention will now turn to her first council meeting next month. According to Labour sources, she will be the first to take her seat in the council chamber since Kathleen Goulding in 1976. She said being the first Labour councillor in decades was ‘daunting’ but was confident she would not be alone for long.

“I don’t think I am going to be the lone Labour voice for much longer,” she said.

“Marine was a safe Tory seat and we took it, albeit in a by-election. I think there are a good few seats where Labour should take in May and we fully intend to.”

Dr Cooper is a medical doctor now working in public health. Her jobs have seen her work in Peru, Africa and even as a council officer in Oxfordshire.