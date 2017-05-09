Labour selects doctor as Worthing West candidate

A doctor working in public health has been selected as Labour’s general election candidate for Worthing West.

Mum of two Rebecca Cooper is putting education, health, and housing at the heart of her bid to become an MP, and described being ‘deeply concerned’ about the impact of Government policies on children locally and nationally.

In Worthing West Conservative Sir Peter Bottomley is defending a majority of nearly 17,000 votes from the 2015 general election.

Dr Cooper said: “With the crisis in funding, schools are facing cuts in teaching and support staff and there’s even talk of school hours having to be reduced.”

She described this as ‘just not acceptable’ but argued the problems go deeper than funding, with curriculum changes and the increasing intensity of testing putting so much pressure on pupils that it is threatening the opportunity for children to learn and develop during their time in school.

In her work in public health, she runs programmes that help people to live healthy active lives. In her spare time she is a keen cyclist, and is passionate about the NHS.

Dr Cooper added: “Funding is a big issue, but we also have to accept that there will need to be changes and we may have to make tough decisions on how we prioritise services.

“But my knowledge of the health service will enable me to fight tooth and nail for what’s best for the people of Worthing West.”

She also highlighted the shortage of social and affordable homes with many families struggling with high-cost private rental homes, and she is calling for rent controls and a programme of social and affordable house building ‘to get us out of this crisis’.

Dr Cooper added: “Worthing West is developing rapidly, with increasing numbers of young families moving into the area and there is a real appetite for change.

“The Conservatives have failed to deliver for Worthing West on education, health, housing and transport.

“Recent local elections show Labour is now the main challenger to the Conservatives in this area and the there’s growing confidence we offer the kind of policies that meet the needs and aspirations of all people in Worthing West. We’re the only party capable of delivering some real change.”

Other candidates announced for Worthing West include Lib Dem Hazel Thorpe, and UKIP’s Mark Withers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.