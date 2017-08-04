Labour wins first Worthing Borough Council seat in more than 40 years

Labour’s Beccy Cooper has won a seat on Worthing Borough Council, the first for the party in more than 40 years.

Mrs Cooper prevailed in yesterday’s Marine Ward by-election in West Worthing, which had been triggered by the resignation of Conservative Joan Bradley in May.

The result follows an impressive showing by Labour in June’s general election, where Mrs Cooper stood against current MP Peter Bottomley.

Although unsuccessful Mrs Cooper increased her party’s vote share by more than 10,000.

Mrs Cooper is the first Labour representative on Worthing Borough Council for more than 40 years, according to the party.

