Lib Dem select East Worthing and Shoreham election candidate

A social justice and environmental campaigner has been selected as the Lib Dems’ general election candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham.

Oli Henman, who is married with two young children, has been involved with a charities including the National Council for Voluntary Organisations, where he helped make rules simpler and providing better access to EU funding for community groups in the UK.

He has also spent more than a decade working with international charities and has supported community organisations across the world including in North Africa, Eastern Europe and in South America on a range of projects with agencies such as the UN, the EU, and the UK’s Department for International Development.

He described being committed to building an economy that works for everybody, providing better education and employment opportunities for young people, and having stronger health and social care services for the vulnerable.

Mr Henman said: “I look forward to fighting a campaign based on the values of tolerance, democracy and mutual respect that are at the heart of our shared heritage.

“Many people are beginning to see that the push towards ‘hard Brexit’ is damaging for Britain and undermines our proud history.

“In an increasingly hostile world, there is a real need to work together with our allies to find collective solutions to conflict, climate change and economic regeneration.

“The Conservatives seem to be intent to use the Brexit negotiations as a blank cheque to wipe away our hard won social and environmental rights; only the Liberal Democrats have been rock solid in our support for fundamental rights.

“I will ensure proper scrutiny of the Conservative plan and will fight to protect our shared values.”

Other candidates already announced for East Worthing and Shoreham are: UKIP’s Mike Glennon, Labour’s Sophie Cook, and Carl Walker of the National Health Action Party.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.