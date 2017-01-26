East Worthing and Shoreham’s MP will ‘vote unconditionally’ to trigger Article 50 and start the process of leaving the European Union.

Supreme Court judges ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May needs both the Commons and Lords to give their backing before she can begin formal talks with the EU.

A European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill has been produced and could be approved by Parliament in early February.

MP Tim Loughton, who backed the successsful Leave campaign in last year’s EU referendum, said the Supreme Court judgement on the need for a Parliamentary vote to triggier Article 50 of the Lisbon Treat ‘should come as no surprise’.

He explained: “When the UK joined the then EEC [European Economic Community] back in 1973 it was after a parliamentary vote to pass the 1972 European Communities Act so it is only reasonable that it should be a Parliamentary vote to start the process to take us out. That has been my position all along and why I have written in my blogs that I am quite relaxed about the way the process is progressing.”

He added: “There are some who say that they will be tabling many amendments the purpose of which can only be to undermine the whole withdrawal process and force a second referendum, despite the British people giving a clear instruction to leave the EU on June 23rd in the highest turnout for a national election since 1992.

“Their approach is a disingenuous one and by any measure, given that a clear majority of 408 Parliamentary constituencies voted to Leave (including East Worthing and Shoreham) against 242 to Remain, MPs should be duty bound now to enact the will of the people.

“That is why I have undertaken to vote unconditionally for this bill which will trigger the Article 50 process and will support the Government in its challenging negotiations in the months ahead.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.