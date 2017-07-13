Southern fined £13.4m for disruption

Southern has been fined £13.4m by the Government for disruption suffered by passengers last year.

Services run by rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway have been disrupted since late 2015, however RMT and ASLEF unions have organised a number of strikes since April 2016 over the introduction of driver-only operation.

In a letter to GTR, transport secretary Chris Grayling explained that although rail industry expert Chris Gibb’s report had ‘found the primary cause of disruption was industrial action’, the Department for Transport had determined that ‘this does not fully explain the poor service that passengers received’.

The rail operator will now be required to fund a package of performance and passenger improvements worth £13.4m.

Southern said it was pleased the Department for Transport had settled its force majeure claim for disruption, and ‘regard this as a fair outcome which draws a line under an issue that has been hanging over the franchise for many months’.

Charles Horton, GTR’s chief executive officer, said “We are pleased that this issue has been concluded, and accept and are sorry that our service levels haven’t been good enough for passengers.

“We run the most congested network in the UK where passenger journeys have doubled in the last twelve years.

“This has meant we have been running services for more and more passengers while also allowing stations to be rebuilt, platforms extended, track and signalling replaced and new trains and technology introduced too.”

Driver-only operation involves drivers opening and closing train doors.

The RMT, which represents conductors transferred to the roles of on-board supervisors, has raised concerns about the potential loss of a second safety-critical member of staff.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF has called a ban on overtime working and is also currently balloting its members on further strike action.