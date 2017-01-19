Strike by Southern guards still on

A strike by Southern guards is still scheduled for Monday as the RMT union has been ‘excluded’ from talks.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF suspended its walkouts planned for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday next week after Govia Thameslink Railway agreed to fresh talks in a dispute over the introduction of driver-only operation across the Southern network.

However the RMT, which held 12 strikes in 2016 as its members are due to be transferred to the role of on-board supervisor, has not been involved.

Mick Cash, general secretary at the RMT, said: “RMT demands again today that this union be given access to exactly the same talks process in our Southern Rail disputes as has been brokered for our sister union by the TUC.

“We would remind all parties that not only is RMT a recognised drivers union on Southern but that it is also our guards members who have made huge personal sacrifices in the long fight for passenger safety.

“The notion that some sort of deal can be done which leaves those Southern guards out in the cold is ludicrous.

“As a result of our exclusion from the talks process set up by the TUC and the Government both our guards and drivers action remains on next week and we demand and expect a positive response to our fresh demand for a seat at the negotiating table.”

