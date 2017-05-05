Tories retain control of West Sussex County Council

The Tories have retained overall control of West Sussex County Council following yesterday’s election.

Back in 2013 UKIP gained ten seats, but they look to have lost all of these to the Conservatives.

In Crawley Labour has held on to all but one of its seats, while the Lib Dems have gained one and lost one councillor to the Tories.

Half a dozen results are yet to be announced.

More to follow.

