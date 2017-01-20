VIDEO: ‘Make 2017 a year of hope’ say Trump protestors in Adur

More than 100 people met on the Adur Ferry Bridge today, the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration, for a peaceful protest.

At noon they held a banner from the bridge with the words ‘Bridges not walls.’

'Bridges not walls' event on Adur Ferry Bridge

The Adur Green Party, who organised the event, was joined by members of community action group Greening Steyning, as well as a group from Littlehampton and other residents.

Members of Uke at the Duke, who meet for a ukulele jam at The Duke of Wellington pub in Shoreham every Tuesday, played songs including Bob Dylan’s Blowing in the Wind.

Leslie Groves, Adur Green Party chairman, said that ‘for millions’ the moment Donald Trump was inaugurated was ‘one of despair’ and that this was ‘a peaceful protest against a rising political landscape of fear, hate and anger.’

She said: “But this isn’t just about Trump.

“It is a bigger movement against what has been going on globally and specifically a response to the shocks of 2016.

“In Adur, 2016 was a difficult year for a number of reasons, with growing street homelessness and poverty for many.

“We have all felt and witnessed the divisions caused by events of 2016: the contentious and frank exchange of views in the EU referendum campaign as well as the rise of far-right politics globally.

“Very recently, an unprovoked hate crime took place in central Shoreham.”

Ukulele players at the 'Bridges not walls' event

She said that at the protest people made a pledge ‘to make 2017 a year of hope.’

“Among the difficulties of 2016 we saw what real community can look like, as shown when we held two very successful litter pick events, a climate change event and campaigned against unacceptably high local air pollution,” she said.

“Adur Green Party is committed to fighting for a more equal society.

“We will continue to stand up for compassion and equality at every chance we get.”

The protestors stood on Adur Ferry Bridge

On bridges all over the country, similar events took place as part of the 'Bridges not walls' movement.

