Worthing and Adur county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Worting and Adur have been revealed.
The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.
In Worthing the Conservatives hold six seats, while the Lib Dems have two and UKIP one. Meanwhile in Adur, the Tories and UKIP both have three each.
After the boundary review Adur now only has five county councillors.
Incumbents are marked in bold.
None of the area’s four UKIP county councillors, Mike Glennon (Lancing), Lionel Parsons (Sompting and North Lancing), Mick Clark (Saltings) and Trixie Hall (Durrington and Salvington) are standing again.
Conservatives Janet Mockridge, councillor for Southwick, Peter Metcalfe (Kingston Buci), and John Rogers (Cissbury) are also not seeking re-election.
Robin Rogers, Lib Dem councillor for Northbrook, is also not standing again.
Broadwater:
John ASPEY, Lib Dems
Richard BATTSON, Green Party
Lorna BEAUMONT, Labour
Christopher GOULD, UKIP
Bryan TURNER, Conservative
Cissbury:
Jackie CRANEFIELD, Lib Dems
Adam FITCHETT, UKIP
Margaret HOWARD, Labour
Daniel PARSONAGE, Green Party
Elizabeth SPARKES, Conservative
Durrington and Salvington:
Noel ATKINS, Conservative
Stephen CARLEYSMITH, Green Party
Guy CHADWICK, Labour
Mike JELLISS, UKIP
Hazel THORPE, Lib Dems
Goring:
David AHERNE, Green Party
Richard BATER, UKIP
Antony BROWN, LIb Dems
Rebecca COOPER, Labour
Steve WAIGHT, Conservative
Lancing:
Roger ARTHUR, UKIP
Ann BRIDGES, Conservative
Lee COWEN, Labour
Paul HENDY, Green Party
Doris MARTIN, Lib Dems
Northbrook;
Jamie BENNETT, Lib Dems
Adrienne DAVIS, Labour
Sean MCDONALD, Conservative
Julian WARRICK, Green Party
Mark WITHERS, UKIP
Shoreham North:
Lynn FINNIGAN, Green Party
Paul GRAYSMARK, UKIP
Debbie KENNARD, Conservative
Steve MARTIN, Lib Dems
Jed SMITH, Labour
Shoreham South:
Kevin BORAM, Conservative
Andrew BRADBURY, Green Party
Steve GILBERT, Labour
Geoff PATMORE, UKIP
Drew TINSLEY, Lib Dems
Sompting and North Lancing:
George BARTON, Conservative
Steve CREED, Lib Dems
Leslie GROVES WILLIAMS, Green Party
Patrick LOWE, UKIP
Michael THORNTON, Labour
Southwick:
Les ALDEN, Labour and Co-operative,
Holly CREED, Lib Dems
Patrick GINNELLY, Green Party
Jennifer GREIG, UKIP
David Simmons, Conservative
Tarring:
Constantine DE GOGUEL, Green Party
David LACE, Labour
Adrian PRICE, UKIP
Bob SMYTHERMAN, Lib Dems
Vino VINOJAN, Conservative
Worthing East:
Graham Adams, UKIP
Mike BARRETT, Labour
Yvonne LEONARD, Lib Dems
Roger Oakley, Conservative
Rosie TURNER, Green Party
Worthing Pier:
Christine BROWN, Lib Dems
Michael CLOAKE, Conservative
Jim DEEN, Labour
James DOYLE, Green Party
Sue JELLISS, UKIP
Worthing West:
Trevor ENGLAND, UKIP
Paul HIGH, Conservative
Richard MULHOLLAND, Labour
Caroline PONTO, Green Party
Keith SUNDERLAND, Lib Dems
