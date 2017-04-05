Worthing and Adur county council election candidates revealed

The candidates looking to become West Sussex county councillors for Worting and Adur have been revealed.

The authority is currently run by a majority Conservative administration, with all seats being contested in May’s elections.

In Worthing the Conservatives hold six seats, while the Lib Dems have two and UKIP one. Meanwhile in Adur, the Tories and UKIP both have three each.

After the boundary review Adur now only has five county councillors.

Incumbents are marked in bold.

None of the area’s four UKIP county councillors, Mike Glennon (Lancing), Lionel Parsons (Sompting and North Lancing), Mick Clark (Saltings) and Trixie Hall (Durrington and Salvington) are standing again.

Conservatives Janet Mockridge, councillor for Southwick, Peter Metcalfe (Kingston Buci), and John Rogers (Cissbury) are also not seeking re-election.

Robin Rogers, Lib Dem councillor for Northbrook, is also not standing again.

Broadwater:

John ASPEY, Lib Dems

Richard BATTSON, Green Party

Lorna BEAUMONT, Labour

Christopher GOULD, UKIP

Bryan TURNER, Conservative

Cissbury:

Jackie CRANEFIELD, Lib Dems

Adam FITCHETT, UKIP

Margaret HOWARD, Labour

Daniel PARSONAGE, Green Party

Elizabeth SPARKES, Conservative

Durrington and Salvington:

Noel ATKINS, Conservative

Stephen CARLEYSMITH, Green Party

Guy CHADWICK, Labour

Mike JELLISS, UKIP

Hazel THORPE, Lib Dems

Goring:

David AHERNE, Green Party

Richard BATER, UKIP

Antony BROWN, LIb Dems

Rebecca COOPER, Labour

Steve WAIGHT, Conservative

Lancing:

Roger ARTHUR, UKIP

Ann BRIDGES, Conservative

Lee COWEN, Labour

Paul HENDY, Green Party

Doris MARTIN, Lib Dems

Northbrook;

Jamie BENNETT, Lib Dems

Adrienne DAVIS, Labour

Sean MCDONALD, Conservative

Julian WARRICK, Green Party

Mark WITHERS, UKIP

Shoreham North:

Lynn FINNIGAN, Green Party

Paul GRAYSMARK, UKIP

Debbie KENNARD, Conservative

Steve MARTIN, Lib Dems

Jed SMITH, Labour

Shoreham South:

Kevin BORAM, Conservative

Andrew BRADBURY, Green Party

Steve GILBERT, Labour

Geoff PATMORE, UKIP

Drew TINSLEY, Lib Dems

Sompting and North Lancing:

George BARTON, Conservative

Steve CREED, Lib Dems

Leslie GROVES WILLIAMS, Green Party

Patrick LOWE, UKIP

Michael THORNTON, Labour

Southwick:

Les ALDEN, Labour and Co-operative,

Holly CREED, Lib Dems

Patrick GINNELLY, Green Party

Jennifer GREIG, UKIP

David Simmons, Conservative

Tarring:

Constantine DE GOGUEL, Green Party

David LACE, Labour

Adrian PRICE, UKIP

Bob SMYTHERMAN, Lib Dems

Vino VINOJAN, Conservative

Worthing East:

Graham Adams, UKIP

Mike BARRETT, Labour

Yvonne LEONARD, Lib Dems

Roger Oakley, Conservative

Rosie TURNER, Green Party

Worthing Pier:

Christine BROWN, Lib Dems

Michael CLOAKE, Conservative

Jim DEEN, Labour

James DOYLE, Green Party

Sue JELLISS, UKIP

Worthing West:

Trevor ENGLAND, UKIP

Paul HIGH, Conservative

Richard MULHOLLAND, Labour

Caroline PONTO, Green Party

Keith SUNDERLAND, Lib Dems

