A block of toilets could become the best café on the south coast if one developer gets his way.

This is the vision of developer Roger Wade, who wants to turn the toilet blocks on Shoreham Beach Green into a community hub and café. Mr Wade from Hove is the man behind successful Boxpark redevelopments in Shoreditch and Croydon and is teaming up with Adur District Council and superstar DJ Fatboy Slim to transform the toilet block on Shoreham Beach Green into a community hub.

Boxpark's initial plans for the Shoreham Beach Green site