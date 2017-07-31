POLL: Do you want IKEA to come to Lancing?

As plans for the development at New Monks Farm – which include an IKEA – take a step forward, we want to find out what readers think of the store coming to the village.

A planning application for a development at New Monks Farm which includes 600 homes, an IKEA store, a primary school, a community hub and a country park, has been submitted to the council. Answer our quick poll to give your opinion on the furniture giant coming to Lancing.