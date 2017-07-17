POLL: Say goodbye to the Montague Centre as it gets renamed

Say goodbye to the Montague Centre as you know it, as the shopping precinct has been renamed.

Owners New River Retail have renamed the popular destination ‘Montague Quarter’ as part of plans to transform the area into a new restaurant quarter.

They are also launching a new logo as part of the rebranding, which features the recognisable half-moon glass façade found in the centre’s roof. According to the owners, the new-look shopping precinct will have a ‘colour palette of aubergine and antique bronze’.

Ian Goodridge, centre manager, said: “The new brand is the first step towards changing the face of an iconic shopping destination in Worthing. There has been a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure that the brand clearly represents the centre and Worthing as a destination.”

If you search for and ‘like’ Montague Quarter on Facebook, you can enter a competition with prizes such as wireless and multi-room speakers from HMV worth over £250, vouchers to spend in Beales and tickets to the cricket T20 Blast.