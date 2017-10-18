Popular Christmas charity popup shop back in Worthing

Want to send a message of goodwill this holiday, safe in the knowledge that by doing so you’re helping charity?

The multi-charity card shop has returned to St Paul’s in Chapel Road in Worthing for a third year.

Cards are sold for at least 25 national charities as well as local ones like animal rescue charity WADARs.

‘Cards For Good Causes’ pays charities at least 70p in every pound for their card sales.

They also stock plenty of ideal Christmas gifts and local calendars. Open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.