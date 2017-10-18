Popular ice rink returns to Worthing town centre

It’s time to get your skates on as a popular ice rink returns to the centre of Worthing for the fifth year running, just in time for half term.

The ice rink at Steyne Gardens, Worthing, opens on Saturday (October 21) for the Christmas period.

The ice rink at Steyne Gardens

Phil Duckett, joint owner, said the ice rink – which attracts thousands of visitors each year – was great for the town.

“It gets very busy and it’s bigger than ever this year,” he said.

“It’s ideal for Worthing – it’s under cover, so it doesn’t matter what the weather is like, it’s right in the centre of town, it’s got a cafe, you can book lessons.

“It’s fantastic.”

The rink will be open every day from 10 am to 9pm, with the last session starting at 8pm.

While anyone above the age of four is welcome at all times, special sessions will be held during off peak times for children under the age of four to have a go between 10am to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

Hot drinks and snacks will be available from the café inside a giant marquee, where any non-skaters can escape from the cold.

Various courses are on offer for children at both beginner and advanced levels, while private lessons for adults are available on request.

The ice rink will also cater for children’s birthday parties and Christmas parties, with more decorations set to appear as the festive season gets into swing.

Book tickets here