Popular sandy urban beach returns to Worthing town centre

A sandy urban beach has returned to central Worthing for the sixth summer to make the town ‘feel more vibrant’.

The South Street Square attraction opened on Saturday (July, 29), marking the start of its month-long residency with a launch party.

Sharon Clarke, town centre manager, said: “It’s just so popular. People love it.

“It completely transforms the space.”

“From a business point of view, it helps keep people in town for a bit longer.

“It means there’s something for children to do while they’re in town with their parents.”

At the weekends, the sandpit will host entertainment including Punch and Judy shows and a magician.

“Parents often say the summer holidays are so expensive, so it’s nice to have something free for children,” Mrs Clarke said.

The popular giant deckchair, which had to be repaired last year after it was damaged by vandals, has also made a welcome return.

Mrs Clarke said of the chair, which is emblazoned with the slogan I Love Sunny Worthing: “It’s great for promoting the town.

“People love taking photos on it and those photos go all around the world.

“A lot of people think Worthing has historically been an older person’s town, but we have so many families here now, which is great to promote.”

Make sure you enjoy the popup beach before it goes on Monday, August 28.