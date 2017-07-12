Pottery painting studio set to open its doors in Lancing

A new pottery painting studio which promises to unleash your ‘inner artist’ is set to open in Lancing on Monday.

Amy’s Pottery Painting Studio in North Road will have ‘something for everybody’ with a wide range of pottery to paint – from teapots, mugs and plates, to dragons, fairies, robots and unicorns.

The local community has been fantastic. It’s been really well received Owner Amy Lovelidge

Planning permission to convert the former watch shop in the high street was received last Thursday.

Owner Amy Lovelidge, 22, studied physical geography at the University of Sussex but has always loved art and painting and has visited pottery studios ever since she was a child.

She said: “I want nothing more than to encourage others to bring out their inner artists.”

Amy, who lives in Brighton, said she chose Lancing for her shop because of the ‘lovely premises’ and ‘buzzing high street’.

“The local community has been fantastic. It’s been really well received,” said Amy, who has already been inundated with group bookings from schools, nurseries and dementia clubs.

“Amy’s Pottery Painting Studio is for people of any age and ability to come in and let their creativity come to life,” she said.

The shop will be open from 10am to 6pm, with the space also available for party bookings from 6pm to 9pm.

Call 01903 754214 to make a booking in advance, or drop in next week.