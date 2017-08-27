Power pair celebrate 40 years at company

Two electricity workers have had their long service recognised by their company.

Allen Aldridge is a senior project manager, and Duncan Grover is a network maps technician, responsible for recording cables, power lines and substations on the company’s mapping systems in the South East. Both men are 56 and are from Worthing.

Allen Aldridge

The two are celebrating 40 years in the electricity industry.

UK Power Networks, which delivers electricity supplies across the South East, London and East Anglia, rewards staff who have given 40 years of continuous service at a special 40+ Club celebration where they received an award from chief executive, Basil Scarsella.

Allen Aldridge joined the company as an apprentice linesmen before moving into roles fixing domestic electrical appliances, designing electricity connections, becoming a project supervisor, working in IT and network planning.

Allen said: “It doesn’t feel like I have been here for 40 years, it feels like I started work last week! With so much diversity in the roles within the company I was lucky to be able to change jobs and activities throughout my career, increasing my knowledge and progressing from a linesman through to a senior project manager over the years.”

Duncan Grover joined the company’s drawing office in 1977 as a trainee draughtsman.

He said: “I enjoyed working in the aftermath of the hurricane in 1987. It was a busy time and I was driving all over the South East supporting our engineers with the storm recovery.”

