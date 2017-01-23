Pregnant sheep ‘put down’ following dog attack

A pregnant sheep has been put down due to injuries sustained in a dog attack, police have confirmed.

Officers said they were called to the Cissbury Ring, near Worthing, just after 10.15am on Thursday, January 12 following reports that a dog had attacked a sheep.

Unfortunately the sheep, which was pregnant, had to be put down, according to a spokesman for Sussex Police.

Police said the owner of the dog stayed at the scene and the investigation into this incident remains on-going at this time.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.