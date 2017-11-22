Pupils’ ‘life and limbs’ at risk from pavement parking

A worried great-grandmother has called for parents to stop parking on the pavement by a busy infant school as a councillor claimed children’s ‘life and limbs’ were at risk.

This comes as the head teacher of Lyndhurst Infant School in East Worthing said it was the ‘responsibility of everyone’ to park responsibly.

Dot Gregg, 70, walks her five-year-old great-grand-daughter to school from her home in Archibald Road, Worthing, and said she regularly sees at least five or six cars parked on the pavement outside the Lyndhurst Road school by parents who are dropping off and picking up their children.

She said there have been times were has had to dodge a reversing car which has not seen her other two-year-old grand-daughter, and fears someone could get hurt.

She said: “It will happen one day, I’m sure of it. These parents are often in such a hurry; they fly onto the pavement like no tomorrow. They need to give themselves more time.”

Head teacher Diane South admitted the parking was a ‘serious situation’ in Lyndhurst Road and Windsor Road, and called on parents to be more responsible.

She said: “At Lyndhurst we take the safety of our school community seriously.

“It is very difficult for us to legally enforce responsible parking in the roads around school, but we do send home regular reminders and speak to parents who are brought to our attention.

“This is the responsibility of everyone.

“The children have also made safer parking posters in the past and we urge parents to remind each other if they witness unsafe practices. Our parents petitioned successfully for the road barriers at each entrance to school.”

Dot spoke to West Sussex county councillor Roger Oakley about the issue, and he visited the school on Monday, November 6, to discuss the situation.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, it is putting the life and limbs of these children in danger.

“The pavement is there for pedestrians, especially children. Cars shouldn’t park on the pavements but they do, and when it is during a school’s leaving time it creates a worse situation.”

He offered to champion the cause by passing on complaints to parking enforcement officers. If you have witnessed any instances of irresponsible parking, call him on 01903 874 138 or email roger.oakley@westsussex.gov.uk.