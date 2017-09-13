Purple bikinis for a good cause

Staff from Anytime Fitness gym in Worthing stripped off to raise money for a good cause yesterday.

Three employees donned purple bikinis for a charity car wash between 12pm and 4pm.

Car owners were also offered the chance to use the gym for free while they waited. Washes cost £4 and all proceeds went to Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which runs Worthing Hospital, Southlands in Shoreham and St Richard’s in Chichester.