Purple bikinis for a good cause

Staff from Anytime Fitness gym in Worthing stripped off to raise money for a good cause yesterday.
Three employees donned purple bikinis for a charity car wash between 12pm and 4pm.
Car owners were also offered the chance to use the gym for free while they waited. Washes cost £4 and all proceeds went to Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity for Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust which runs Worthing Hospital, Southlands in Shoreham and St Richard’s in Chichester.
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.