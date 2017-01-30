This purpose-built two bedroom first floor flat on Shoreham Beach benefits from glimpses of the River Adur.

The property, in Emerald Quay, is ideal for first-time buyers and buy-to-let landlords.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, lounge, modern kitchen, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, second bedroom and a bathroom.

There is also an allocated parking space and communal gym, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna and bar.

Price £229,950.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk