Raising pounds for homeless hounds at Christmas Fair

Dogs Trust Shoreham is set to host a Christmas Fair to help raise pounds for homeless hounds.

It will take place at the Brighton Road Rehoming Centre on Sunday from 11am to 2pm, with festive fun and frolics including a Grand Christmas raffle with a whole host of great prizes, cuddly toy tombola, gifts for humans and dogs, temporary glitter tattoos and yuletide refreshments. Dogs Trust merchandise will also be available to purchase, including Christmas cards, diaries and calendars.

Lisa Herbert, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Our slogan is ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’ but unfortunately many dogs find themselves without a home and up to 70 will be with us on Christmas Day this year.

“Our Christmas Fair is a key event for us as it raises much needed funds so we can give the dogs everything they need at Christmas and beyond. With the event fast approaching, we are hoping that once again lots of dog lovers from the county will come and join us for festivities to help make the day a great success.

“If any kind-hearted local businesses and members of the public would like to donate any items for the tombola and raffle – such as toiletries, gift sets, bottles of wine and chocolates – we’d be extremely grateful if people could please drop off donations to our rehoming centre, if they are able to help.”

Entrance to the Christmas Fair is £1 for adults and free for children. All proceeds will go towards the dogs in the charity’s care.

For more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk, call 0300 303 0292 or email lisa.herbert@dogstrust.org.uk and pia.offord@dogstrust.org.uk. To donate raffle and tombola prizes, drop items into Dogs Trust Shoreham.