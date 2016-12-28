Real reindeer drops by

Clodagh and Paddy Fowler were delighted to see a real reindeer when they visited the Toby Carvery restaurant in Goring on Friday.

Photo opportunities outside the Goring Road restaurant helped raise money for St Barnabas House hospice as part of a big charity event during the afternoon.

Tom Cassidy, general manager, said: “We secured two real reindeer with a big sleigh for photos. St Barnabas House had a stall as our chosen charity and there was a raffle, cake sale and more to make the day even bigger.

“All the poceeds will be going to St Barnabas House.”

