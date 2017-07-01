Reassurance over Selsey ‘shark sighting’

Chichester District Council has moved to reassure residents after it received an unconfirmed report of a shark swimming off the coast of Selsey.

On its Facebook page, CDC said it was working with other authorities to monitor the situation.

“We have received an unconfirmed report of a shark swimming off the coast, near Selsey,” CDC said.

“As a result, we have been liaising with authorities in the area.

“At this stage, we have only received one report and want to reassure people that we are closely monitoring the situation.

“We would urge people to be vigilant and contact us if they see something they are worried about.

“If anyone is concerned please contact 01243 785166.”

It follows an expert claiming to have spotted a great white shark off the coast of Hayling Island earlier this week.

