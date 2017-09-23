Record numbers at horiticultural show

Record numbers came to see the array of fruit, vegetables and flowers on display at the annual Clapham and Patching Horticultural Show.

Held at the village hall on September 2, the event saw visitors enjoy a brass band playing throughout the afternoon, as well as a variety of stalls, sheep shearing displays, children’s games, a dog show and a display of Canadian Eskimo dogs.

There were queues for the home made cakes and teas, suggesting that this was also a popular part of the show.

A cheque was presented at the end of the show to The Sussex Snowdrop Trust with money raised from the Village Open Gardens day in June, and cups given out to the winning entrants in the fruit, vegetable and flower sections. The raffle was also drawn.

