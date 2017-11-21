Red Wednesday campaign calls for respect

A Worthing church has been bathed in red light to support an international campaign for persecuted Christians and others across the world.

St Mary of the Angels Church, in Richmond Road, is taking part in Red Wednesday to draw attention to the suffering Christians and others throughout the world face for daring to be people of faith

Father Terry Martin said: “Red Wednesday provides an important opportunity for us to pray for people who suffer for their faith.

“This is more important than ever in a world and society that rejects fundamental faith values and scorned the believer.”

The church has been bathed in red light since Sunday and the mass tomorrow evening was celebrated in red vestments, all to support the campaign organised by the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Parishioners are being asked to pray for the persecuted at midday tomorrow, pray the Rosary for peace in the world, attend mass in the evening for a persecuted Christian who could not, wear an item of red clothing and support the work of the ACN.

Red was chosen as it is the Christian colour of martyrdom and Red Wednesday will honour all Christians who suffer and die for their faithfulness.

The campaign was launched last year and Patricia Hatton, head of fundraising and marketing at ACN, said it was successful beyond their wildest dreams, with the Houses of Parliament lit up alongside lots of religious buildings.

She added: “Prayer is the cornerstone of the Red Wednesday campaign.

“In this country, faith is a bit of a dirty word and people are dismissive about faith groups, and yet society benefits so much from the charitable outreach of people of faith.

“We are calling for respect and tolerance of people of faith but we are also asking for respect and tolerance between faith traditions. There should be mutual respect between faith groups.”