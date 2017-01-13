Search

Redecorated family home

Property

This redecorated three bedroom family home in Rustington is within walking distance of shops and the seafront in Rustington.

The property, in Wolstenbury Road, has accommodation comprising a lounge/diner, modern refitted kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property also benefits from gas central heating, double glazed windows and garage.

Fees: £1,350 deposit, £110pp referencing, £190 admin.

Some restrictions apply – no smokers, no pets, full-time working. Available immediately.

Rent: £900pcm.

For more information contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: property@cooper-adams.com