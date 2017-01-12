Refurbished bungalow

This immaculately presented, extended and refurbished three bedroom semi-detached bungalow is situated in the sought-after location of north Shoreham.

The property, in Adur Avenue, has been much-improved by the current owners, making an internal inspection highly recommended.

Features and benefits include a southerly lounge, feature orangery conservatory extension, recently refitted kitchen, three spacious bedrooms and a recently refitted bathroom/WC.

Outside, there is a private driveway, recently constructed large detached garage and an approximately 85ft rear garden. The vendors are suited with property to buy. EPC rating D60.

Price £475,000.

For more information, or to book a viewing, contact Harrison Brant, 6 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WB. Telephone 01273 464642 or email: info@harrisonbrant.co.uk