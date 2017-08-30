Resident’s meeting to discuss Worthing A27 plans

Have your say about the proposed A27 plans in Worthing at a resident’s meeting on Tuesday.

Two residents’ associations in Findon Valley and High Salvington will be holding a joint public meeting at 7.30pm at the Vale School in Vale Avenue, Findon Valley.

The purpose of the meeting is to gather the views of residents about plans to improve six junctions of the A27 between Worthing and Lancing so that a response to the plans can be submitted to Highways England.

One £69million option was submitted by the agency, with six more radical options over the £100million budget having been discounted. Click here to read more.

Maggie Winter, chairman of the Findon Valley Residents’ Association, said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to put in their own individual response as well, because it is really important people to respond to this. A lot of people think it is a done deal and are very cynical because there have been promised improvements for many years and nothing has happened, but we need to encourage people to have their say.”

In attendance will be West Sussex county councillor for Cissbury Elizabeth Sparkes and leader of Worthing Borough Council, Daniel Humphries.

This meeting has been called to address Highways England’s proposals for an improved A27 between Worthing and Lancing.

Both Residents’ Associations are keen for their communities to ‘have their say’ to these proposals at the Public Meeting. A collective response will then be submitted to Highways England by each association.

There will be Highways England consultation events on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Worthing Assembly Hall in Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, and on Wednesday, September 6 from 2pm to 8pm at Field Place Manor Farm in The Boulevard, Worthing.

For the full proposal, click here.