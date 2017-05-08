Retail round-up: which shops are opening and closing down?

A football memorabilia shop and a salon specialising in hair extensions are some of the new additions to the town centre.

Saturday 3pm has moved into the Royal Arcade, and specialises in football-related gifts and signed memorabilia.

Town centre manager Sharon Clarke said she hopes the unsual independent business will attract customers from further afield to Worthing.

She said: “Stores like this bring people from all over. People will come to Worthing for the weekend to visit a store like this, because you can’t get these in many places.”

The Shoreham-based LA Studio is expanding its business into Brighton Road, and the new salon will specialise in hair extensions.

Dawn’s Delights, a family-run sandwich bar, will be opening in Brighton Road.

Saffrons homeware shop is looking to move from Montague Street to Liverpool Road opposite T.K. Maxx.

Lemon Fizz gift shop is also eyeing up a move from Chatsworth Road to Warwick Street.

There was also some sad news in the town centre as Bravo Cafe in Montague Place and Daisy Moo’s in Bath Place confirmed their closures.

