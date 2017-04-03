Revamped Shoreham Beach car park gives area a ‘huge boost’

Work to redevelop the gateway to Shoreham Beach is close to completion, with a revamped 24-hour car park and walkway now open to the public.

Development on the Riverside car park site started in September last year, after much input from community groups, partner organisations and West Sussex County Council, a council spokesman said.

The £650,000 plans were first drawn up and put to public consultation in 2012.

Councillor Emma Evans, Adur District Council’s lead member for environment, said the redeveloped gateway would give people ‘yet another reason’ to visit the area.

She said: “Having lived in the town for many years I know how special and unique Shoreham Beach is.

“This is yet another example of how as a council we can provide a platform to boost business and tourism while celebrating and protecting our unique environment.”

With much of the building work now complete and new benches overlooking the river installed, the council parks team has been planting a variety of trees and shrubs.

This will be paused to allow the Environment Agency to complete part of their ongoing tidal walls scheme.

Joss Loader, Marine ward councillor and Chair of Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, said the work had created a new ‘attractive, welcoming area that does our community proud’.

She said: “It’s excellent news that the bulk of the project has been completed in time for the busy Spring and Summer months and we’ve had some very positive feedback from local people.

“The car park and public realm have been vastly improved - and the riverside seating area plus the new trees and shrubs have given the area a huge boost.

“Our thanks to the contractors, who have worked hard to keep disruption to a minimum and to the Ferry Road traders who have been extremely understanding and patient.”

The car park will be open 24 hours a day with charges in place between 9am and 6pm.

Tariffs start from 50p for 30 minutes to £2.50 to four hours and £4 all day.

