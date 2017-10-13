Riverfront development is submitted for consideration

A riverfront development providing 540 homes and commercial space has been submitted for consideration.

Southern Housing Group has submitted plans to Adur District Council for the former Minelco site, in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

Tall buildings – which attracted concerns during public consultation – are likely to be the key contention in consideration of Free Wharf, in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

Southern Housing Group development director Alan Townshend said: “Three buildings will go to nine storeys and the rationale was to provide more homes and allow us to deliver 30 per cent affordable housing.

“What we have been trying to do is to set back some of those high buildings so there is less visual impact on it which is quite important given that was in recognition of the feedback that we have received.

“But the reality is we need to increase the number of homes on the proposal to enable us to incorporate the additional affordable housing.”

A 30 per cent proportion of the new homes will be affordable.

Housing will be coupled with 2,700 square metres of commercial space, with room for retail and eateries. The developer estimated 200 jobs would be created as a result.

River defences, an observation platform at Humphrey’s Gap, a riverside pedestrian and cycle path and public open space are also included in the £200million project.

Parking for 512 cars will be provided, 74 of which would be reserved for commercial use.

A total of ten buildings will be constructed if planning permission is approved.

Mr Townshend said a range of designs had been explored. He said the ‘best overall scheme’ was reflected in the plans. Responding to concerns about the impact of extra traffic on the busy A259, he pointed to studies undertaken as part of the application, which claimed the road could cope with the development.