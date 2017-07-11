Road closures planned for West Sussex

The following are the planned road closures in the coming weeks across West Sussex in order to carry out repairs and related work.

Castle Lane, Bramber. Replace gas mains, renew services and connections. Road Closure. July 24 to September 1.

Chapel Street, Chichester. Works to roof of Dolphin and Anchor Public House. Overnight Road Closure. July 17/18.

Kingsmead Avenue, Chichester. Amend existing roundabout to road junction. Until September 1.

Horsemere Green Lane, Climping. Traffic management scheme (traffic islands and reduced speed limit). Road Closure. Until July 25.

Fleming Way, Crawley. Lay water communication pipe and install meter to serve office block. Road Closure. Until July 21.

Dodsley Lane, Easebourne. Tree works. Road Closure. Until July 18.

Middle Row, East Grinstead. Lay BT duct to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. Until July 21.

Park Lane, Lindfield Rural. Lay new drinking water main and connect to main already laid. Road Closure. Until August 14.

Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Rural Gas main trial holes. Road Closure. July 19.

Yapton Road, Middleton-On-Sea. Carriageway Resurfacing remedials. Overnight Road Closure. July 19-21.

Rackham Street, Parham. BT street cabinet and power installation. Road Closure. July 12-25.

Clappers Lane, Poynings. Lay duct to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works. Road Closure. July 17-21.

Wimland Road, Rusper. Level crossing maintenance. Road Closure. Until July 17.

Station Road, Southwater. Installation of new foul water sewer.Road Closure. Southern Water. Until August 22.

Bridgefoot Lane, Stedham with Iping. New gully, carriageway repair and ditch clearance. Road Closure. Until July 14.

Castle Lane, Steyning. Replace gas main, renew services and connections. Road Closure. July 24 - September 1.

Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham. Excavate joint bay and trench for service alteration. Road Closure. July 17-21.

East Street, West Chiltington. New foul water connection. Road Closure. July 17 - August 4.

Gay Street, West Chiltington. Access BT poles and boxes. Road Closure. July 17 -21.

Rookwood Lane, West Wittering. New culvert and ditch clearance as part of Operation Watershed. Road Closure. July 13-17.

North End Road, Yapton. Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways. July 27/28.